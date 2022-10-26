New mom
Sonam Kapoor's
recent outings
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20. And a month after her delivery, the new mom is out and about.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor shared her multiple looks as she hosted and attended Diwali bashes.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Rhea Kapoor shared some photos of Sonam and wrote, "And back to styling my number one with my best girls."
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
"Never looked happier, better and more like herself. @sonamkapoor," shared Rhea.
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Anand Ahuja wrote in the comments section, "Makes me so happy to see also!! 🥰🥰."
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
"Game face on for my first night out 🪔," wrote Sonam earlier with this look.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam first shared her look from the Karva Chauth celebration at her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor's house.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
