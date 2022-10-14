New mom Sonam Kapoor gets 'back to the real world'
Sonam Kapoor shared her photos as she got dressed for Karva Chauth.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam captioned her post, "My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent 😂 so I’ve never kept it!"
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
"But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together," she added.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
"I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up," wrote Sonam.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
She added, "@kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!"
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing a reel, Sonam Kapoor treated her fans with a glimpse of her and her husband Anand Ahuja's son Vayu.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
"It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic," wrote the actor.