New bride Kiara Advani is 'back at work'
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Kiara Advani, who recently got married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, shared via Instagram that she is 'back to work'.
(Photo: kiarasfci/Instagram)
On Saturday, the actor made her first outing at an award night, post her wedding.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The new bride won many hearts with her desi look in a sunshine yellow saree.
On Sunday, Kiara again stepped out for another award night.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
She wrote a red, high-slit gown.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Kiara also shared a photo of her trophies, and wrote, "Only Gratitude. Thank you for a motivating start to this year…"
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
She added, "A big big Thank you to the audience for giving me so much love and support promise to work harder and continue to give you my best always."
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
