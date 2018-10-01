After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has returned to work.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Tuesday morning, Alia Bhatt was spotted at Kalina airport with Manish Malhotra.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt flaunted her wedding ring and mehendi as she posed for the shutterbugs.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Her simple avatar has won over the internet.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14. 

(Photo: PR Handout)

Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

(Photo: PR Handout)

Soni Razdan shared this photo and called the couple her "heartbeat." 

(Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)

Here's an adorable picture of the newly-wed couple.

(Photo: PR Handout)