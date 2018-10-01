After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has returned to work.
On Tuesday morning, Alia Bhatt was spotted at Kalina airport with Manish Malhotra.
Alia Bhatt flaunted her wedding ring and mehendi as she posed for the shutterbugs.
Her simple avatar has won over the internet.
Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14.
Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.
Soni Razdan shared this photo and called the couple her "heartbeat."
Here's an adorable picture of the newly-wed couple.