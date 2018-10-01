Netflix announced its slate of upcoming films and shows for the year at an event in Mumbai. See the full list here.
Netflix slate of upcoming projects: The Archies, Chakda Xpress, Devotion of Suspect X
The Archies Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby, the film features debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter).
Qala Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film will be the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. It also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer is said to be a suspense thriller and is produced by Amar Kaushik.
Monica Oh My Darling
The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher.
Plan A Plan B
Riteish Deshmukh starrer Plan A Plan B is a story of a matchmaker (played by Tamannaah Bhatia) and a lawyer with a secret.
Khufiya
Netflix thriller Khufiya stars Tabu and Ali Fazal and is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Chakda Xpress
Anushka Sharma's film is based on the life of former Indian captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.
Devotion of Suspect XKareena Kapoor's web debut film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Sujay Ghosh’s film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.