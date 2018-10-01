Neha Kakkar's goes on a ride

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar treated her fans to some new photos.

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

The singer did a photo dump as she posed in an aircraft.

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

"I’m a bird that flies in the sky but loves to stay grounded!- NehaKakkar ♥️💪🏼," wrote Neha. 

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Make-up touch-ups to some relaxation, Neha seems to have had a fun time posing.

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar looked stunning in the floral dress.

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha's husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh reacted to the photos too. 

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

"Queen for sure! 👸🏻😍♥️," wrote Rohanpreet in the post's comment section. 

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following on social media.