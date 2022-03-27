Neha Dhupia takes us inside her Sunday 

Neha Dhupia shared a set of happy family photos.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

The actor captioned her post as, "#sundays ♥️🧿."

The pictures feature the actor with her actor-husband Angad Bedi, kids Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, and also their pet. 

Both Neha and Angad have been very protective of their kids.

(Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Neha does share photos with her kids but has never revealed their faces.

They try their best to hide the kids' faces in public. 

Another happy picture of the family.

