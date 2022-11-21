Neha Dhupia celebrates daughter's birthday, calls it 'Mehr's Carnival'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a fun birthday party for their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi on Sunday.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Mehr Dhupia Bedi turned four on November 18.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Pictures and videos from 'Mehr's Carnival' were shared by the party guests on social media. 

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia were seen trying their hands on the ring game.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

In one of the pictures, Mehr can be seen hugging Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

At the bash, Neha and Mehr twinned in golden ensembles, while Angad and his baby boy, Guriq donned a white sweatshirt and black trousers.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja was a part of the bash with her daughter Arzoie.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Geeta Basra posed with Neha Dhupia.

(Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

4 things to note for skincare in your 20s

What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?

'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision

What is the ideal time to have main meals?

ALSO CHECK OUT: