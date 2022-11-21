Neha Dhupia celebrates daughter's birthday, calls it 'Mehr's Carnival'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a fun birthday party for their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi on Sunday.
Mehr Dhupia Bedi turned four on November 18.
Pictures and videos from 'Mehr's Carnival' were shared by the party guests on social media.
Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia were seen trying their hands on the ring game.
In one of the pictures, Mehr can be seen hugging Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
At the bash, Neha and Mehr twinned in golden ensembles, while Angad and his baby boy, Guriq donned a white sweatshirt and black trousers.
Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja was a part of the bash with her daughter Arzoie.
Geeta Basra posed with Neha Dhupia.
