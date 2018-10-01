‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna slays the ramp

Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi.

(Photo: Varun Bahl Couture/Instagram)

The actor became a show stopper for Varun Bahl.

(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)

Rashmika made her ramp debut at India Couture Week 2022.

(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)

Rashmika was seen in a red lehenga.

(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)

The actor is called 'National Crush' by fans.

(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)

Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. 

(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)

She also has Goodbye, Sita Ramam, Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty.

(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)

