‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna slays the ramp
Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi.
(Photo: Varun Bahl Couture/Instagram)
The actor became a show stopper for Varun Bahl.
(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)
Rashmika made her ramp debut at India Couture Week 2022.
(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)
Rashmika was seen in a red lehenga.
(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)
The actor is called 'National Crush' by fans.
(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)
Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu.
(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)
She also has Goodbye, Sita Ramam, Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty.
(Photo: FDCI/Instagram)
