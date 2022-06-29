Mrunal Thakur flaunts her transformation in these pictures
The actor took to Instagram to share her post workout and body transformation photos.
Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Full of smiles and giggles, she wrote, "How to curb midnight cravings ? 🍔🌭🌮🌯🥙🥗🥪🍕"
Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Sipping on a Starbucks coffee, Mrunal looks toned and confident.
Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Mrunal poses in a lavender crop top as she flaunts her 'abs in making'.
Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Mrunal looks fresh in a selfie as she radiates her post workout glow.
Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
She looks edgy and chic as she takes a selfie in her gymwear.
Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Mrunal poses in pink lingerie as she takes a mirror selfie.
Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram