Mrunal Thakur flaunts her transformation in these pictures

The actor took to Instagram to share her post workout and body transformation photos. 

Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Full of smiles and giggles, she wrote, "How to curb midnight cravings ? 🍔🌭🌮🌯🥙🥗🥪🍕"

Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Sipping on a Starbucks coffee, Mrunal looks toned and confident.

Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal poses in a lavender crop top as she flaunts her 'abs in making'.

Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal looks fresh in a selfie as she radiates her post workout glow.

Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

She looks edgy and chic as she takes a selfie in her gymwear.

Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal poses in pink lingerie as she takes a mirror selfie.

Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram