Mouni Roy's husband
Suraj Nambiar and gang celebrate Brahmastra
Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra features Mouni Roy as the evil Junoon.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar and a few close friends came together to see the film.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni's gang wore a customised t-shirt.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The t-shirt had Mouni Roy's Brahmastra look imprinted on it.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, Mandira Bedi, and others were seen posing with the actor.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Aashka Goradia was also seen with Mouni.
(Photo: Aashka Goradia/Instagram)
Brahmastra star Mouni seems to have gotten a lot of love from her fans and friends.
(Photo: Suraj Nambiar/Instagram)
