Mouni Roy's husband  Suraj Nambiar and gang celebrate Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra features Mouni Roy as the evil Junoon.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar and a few close friends came together to see the film. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni's gang wore a customised t-shirt.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The t-shirt had Mouni Roy's Brahmastra look imprinted on it. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, Mandira Bedi, and others were seen posing with the actor. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Aashka Goradia was also seen with Mouni.

(Photo: Aashka Goradia/Instagram)

Brahmastra star Mouni seems to have gotten a lot of love from her fans and friends. 

(Photo: Suraj Nambiar/Instagram)

SIIMA awards: Ranveer Singh, Yash and Allu Arjun steal the show

WHAT'S NEXT...