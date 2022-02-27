https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Mouni Roy celebrates a month of her marriage with Suraj Nambiar | The Indian Express

Mouni Roy celebrates a month of her marriage with Suraj Nambiar

It's been a month to Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni-Suraj got married on January 27 this year in Goa.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Sharing photos on Instagram, Mouni wrote, ""How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now..”

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni and Suraj had a lavish wedding with close friends and family members. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni and Suraj got married as per Malayali and Bengali traditions.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Here's a gorgeous photo of Mouni Roy. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni will be seen as a judge on DID Li'l Masters. This will be her first appearance on TV post marriage.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)