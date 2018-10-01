Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor turns 'desi Aphrodite'

Sonam Kapoor shared a set of photos where she is setting new goals for pregnancy fashion.

(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

The mom-to-be looked gorgeous.

The comment section of Sonam's post is flooded with appreciation. 

Many have been calling the clicks 'straight out of a painting'.

"Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita 💎 styled by my baby @rheakapoor @abhilashatd," shared Sonam.

Rhea shared more photos, "@sonamkapoor giving Desi Aphrodite."

On March 21, Sonam announced her pregnancy and had shared photos with her husband Anand Ahuja showing her baby bump. 

