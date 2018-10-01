Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor turns 'desi Aphrodite'
Sonam Kapoor shared a set of photos where she is setting new goals for pregnancy fashion.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
The mom-to-be looked gorgeous.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
The comment section of Sonam's post is flooded with appreciation.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Many have been calling the clicks 'straight out of a painting'.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
"Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita 💎 styled by my baby @rheakapoor @abhilashatd," shared Sonam.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Rhea shared more photos, "@sonamkapoor giving Desi Aphrodite."
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
On March 21, Sonam announced her pregnancy and had shared photos with her husband Anand Ahuja showing her baby bump.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)