Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is in work mode
(Photo: A
lia Bhatt/Instagram)
Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt shared her 'today's work-from-home look'.
(Photo: A
lia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt is going to launch her own maternity wear soon
(Photo: A
lia Bhatt/Instagram)
She shared a set of photos yesterday and wrote, "Just another day at work for Ed with Ed wearing Ed @edamamma."
(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt is excited as she is waiting for the launch on October 14.
(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)
Alia's brand name is Ed-a-Mamma.
(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)
A set of photos from her recent photoshoot for the brand has also made its way to social media.
(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)
Alia's pregnancy glow is quite evident in the new shoot for her maternity clothing brand.
Celebrating Pooja Hegde's 32nd birthday
WHAT'S NEXT...
Click here