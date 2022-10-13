Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is in work mode

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt shared her 'today's work-from-home look'.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is going to launch her own maternity wear soon

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

She shared a set of photos yesterday and wrote, "Just another day at work for Ed with Ed wearing Ed @edamamma."

(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is excited as she is waiting for the launch on October 14.

(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)

Alia's brand name is Ed-a-Mamma.

(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)

A set of photos from her recent photoshoot for the brand has also made its way to social media.

(Photo: edamamma/Instagram)

Alia's pregnancy glow is quite evident in the new shoot for her maternity clothing brand. 

