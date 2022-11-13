Meet the new parents Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
1
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 12.
1
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha-Karan have named the baby, Devi Basu Singh Grover.
1
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
The Bollywood actor-couple announced the name of their newborn on social media.
1
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
"Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," they wrote.
1
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Malaika Arora to Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza many shared congratulatory messages for the new parents.
1
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
"Congratulations dear bips n Karan, such a beautiful name, " wrote Malaika, while Sonam wrote, "Congratulations darling Bipasha, what a lovely name."
1
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016.
Four step to post Diwali binge detox plan
Things to avoid if you have whiteheads
Benefits of cherry
What are the benefits of black pepper?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More