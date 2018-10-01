Meet Pashmina Roshan: Hrithik Roshan's cousin who debuts with Ishq Vishq Rebound

Ishq Vishk (2003) is all set for a reboot and Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan os making her Bollywood debut with the film.

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)

Ishq Vishq rebound was announced on June 2 and we got to see Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina. 

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)

As soon as the film was announced, proud brother Hrithik too shared a heartfelt wishes for this young Roshan. 

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)

"Hey pash , you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes … looking for an anchor," shared Hrithik. 

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)

He added, "Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that . And be proud."

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)

"O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful ❤️," wrote Hrithik Roshan.

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)

"My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound” 💫 This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys ! 👊," concluded the actor.

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)

Hrithik’s girlfriend and actor Saba Azad also shared a note for Pashmina Roshan. "Go pash go.. up up and away, " wrote Saba. 

(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)