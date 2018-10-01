Meet 'Mika Di Vohti' Akanksha Puri
Mika Singh recently chose Akanksha Puri as his future wife on the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.
Sharing the photos from her winning moment, Akanksha wrote, "Here’s to our New Beginnings ❤️ @mikasingh."
Given the two have been friends for quite a long time now, Mika said Akanksha would understand him best.
Akanksha had entered the show as a wild card contestant quite late.
Mika and Akanksha Puri have been friends for almost 13-14 years but never dated.
However, a few fans were not pleased with the winner and called out the couple for being fake.
A few also wondered if the show was scripted.
