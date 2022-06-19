Meet Kajal Aggarwal's four-month-old son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu's firstborn Neil Kitchlu had turned four months old today. 

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

"Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu 🥰❤️🧿 and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all !," shared Kajal. 

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Very recently, Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo on her Instagram story where she created the popular scene from Baahubali with her son.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

On her birthday this year, the actor posted, "19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs 😍😘❤️ thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!"

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal shared this click on her husband Gautam Kitchlu's '1st Father’s Day'.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal with the 'love of her life'. 

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

This was Kajal's first photo with her son Neil.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor is chilling in Cali

WHAT'S NEXT...