Meet Kajal Aggarwal's four-month-old son Neil
Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu's firstborn Neil Kitchlu had turned four months old today.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
"Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu 🥰❤️🧿 and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all !," shared Kajal.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
Very recently, Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo on her Instagram story where she created the popular scene from Baahubali with her son.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
On her birthday this year, the actor posted, "19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs 😍😘❤️ thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!"
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
Kajal shared this click on her husband Gautam Kitchlu's '1st Father’s Day'.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
Kajal with the 'love of her life'.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
This was Kajal's first photo with her son Neil.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
