Malaika Arora spends 'red hot weekend' in Turkey, drops stunning photos
Malaika Arora is spending some me-time in beautiful locales of Turkey.
On Friday, she kickstarted her weekend in Cappadocia.
Sharing a video, she wrote she is spending "a red hot weekend" in the city.
Dressed in an outfit by Masaba, Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous.
She struck stunning poses for the camera.
Sharing this photo, she wrote, "Can sit and stare all day."
While Malaika is sure having fun, fans missed Arjun Kapoor in the photos.
Malaika also shared a glimpse of her Saturday.
Here's a gorgeous candid photo of the actor.