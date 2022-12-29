Malaika Arora shares her marriage and New Year plans with Arjun Kapoor
On the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were seen discussing the possibility of Malaika getting married again.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Amid the argument, Malaika said that she would probably “get married again” and added that she deserves mother Joyce Arora’s 'kangan'.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Amrita also asked Malaika about her and Arjun's New Year plans.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
"What’s happening with Arjun and what are you doing on New Year?" asked Amrita.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika replied, "Will go somewhere, will do something not quite decided on the whereabouts."
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
"I mean there is so much going on any which way. You have been seeing the kind of stress that I am under," added Malaika.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a few years now.
Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective
Does constipation become chronic in winter?
Why you should not consume palak paneer
Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More