Photo: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora and
Arjun Kapoor are twinning and winning
Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor appeared together at a recent event.
The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits and looked perfect together.
Dressed head-to-toe in blue, the duo looked stylish and fashionable.
Malaika Arora looked surreal in her pastel blue sequined pant-suit set.
Arjun Kapoor also adorned a pastel blue suit and looked dapper.
The pair made a style statement and took home the Most Stylish Couple Award.
