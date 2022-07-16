Photo: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora and  Arjun Kapoor are twinning and winning

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor appeared together at a recent event.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits and looked perfect together.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Dressed head-to-toe in blue, the duo looked stylish and fashionable.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora looked surreal in her pastel blue sequined pant-suit set.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor also adorned a pastel blue suit and looked dapper.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

The pair made a style statement and took home the Most Stylish Couple Award.

Photo: Varinder Chawla