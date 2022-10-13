Make way for
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon graced the ramp as a showstopper at a fashion event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti, who has done multiple such shows in the past, aced with her look.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon was seen in a bridal collection for the designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti carried the shimmery lehenga with grace.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The confident Kriti Sanon.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon has a super fit bod.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
On the work front, Kriti will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in the film Bhediya.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Mili teaser with dad Boney and sister Khushi
WHAT'S NEXT...
Click here