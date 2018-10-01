Mahima Chaudhry survives cancer, tells her story

Actor Mahima Chaudhry recently revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video shared by Anupam Kher. 

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

The actor shared that she is recovered and doing much better now.

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

Mahima Chaudhry has said that it has been three-four months that she has been cancer-free.

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

The actor shared her battle against breast cancer. 

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

Mahima underwent chemotherapy and was seen sporting a shaved head in Anupam Kher's video.

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

In an interview with The Times of India, Mahima revealed that her daughter Ariana didn’t attend school physically but had virtual classes, as she didn’t want to risk contracting COVID-19 at a time when her mother was immuno-compromised.

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

Fellow 'Cancer warrior' Chhavi Mittal shared a note for Mahima. "Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger…Love and love and more love to you ❤️." 

(Photo: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

As good news for Mahima's fans, she is back on the sets and is a part of Anupam Kher's 525th project.

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

Sharing a new video from the sets, the actor wrote, "I’m at shoot on set in Lucknow on the film set of The Signature with the very talented @anupampkher."

(Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

