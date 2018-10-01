Lisa Haydon is our 'fitspiration'
Lisa Haydon, mom of three, is as fit as she was at the age of 19.
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)
The 35-year-old actor shared a set of photos as she looked stunning in a swimsuit.
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)
"Bought this swimsuit when I was 19…. Slurrrp," she shared.
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)
Lisa Haydon had been treating her fans with some recent relaxing photos of hers.
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)
Lisa Haydon is married to Dino Lalvani and they have three kids together, two sons and a baby girl whom they welcomed last year.
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)
Lisa earlier shared a boomerang video as she jumped backward in the water and the caption read, "When someone asks a question you don’t wanna answer😏."
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)
Lisa earlier shared a selfie and wrote, "👋 on staycation for 24 hours which is really rare these days… to have time alone with my husband… it’s his birthday today .. so here’s a picture of me."
(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)