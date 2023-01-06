Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela supports Shakira after her cryptic post about ex Gerard Pique

Pop star Shakira split from the ex-Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique in last June, after 12 years together.
(Photo: Gerard Pique/Instagram)
While Shakira hasn't commented on allegations that Gerard Pique strayed, photos of the footballer with another woman were released by Spanish media outlet Socialite.
Shakira's new post on Instagram is now interpreted as a remark against Pique.
"Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth," Shakira posted.
"Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference," she added.
"The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," posted Shakira.
Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted three heart emojis on Shakira's post as a gesture of support.
(Photo: Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram)