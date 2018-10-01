Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are oozing chemistry in latest photos

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been raising the temperature with their chemistry.

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

The stars are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, Liger.

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

From the film's stills to their off-screen pictures, Ananya and Vijay seem to be sharing a good vibe.

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Well, these new clicks got love from Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan too.

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay.

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Look at this still from Liger's new song Aafat. "Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT 💞," wrote the actor. 

(Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Liger is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

(Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

