Lesser-known facts about birthday boy Aly Goni
Jammu-born Aly Goni turns 31 years today.
Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram
The actor made his debut with Splitsvilla in 2012. Here's his 'before-after' photo.
Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram
His friends lovingly call him 'Aly Baba'.
Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram
Aly is closest to his sister Ilham and is the favourite mamu to her triplets.
Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram
He also considers his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Shireen Mirza as a sister, and even fulfilled all brotherly duties at her wedding.
Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram
Aly and Jasmin were best friends for a long time before realising their love for each other in Bigg Boss 14.
Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram
Aly has a fear of heights and yet managed to emerge as a finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram