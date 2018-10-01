Lara Dutta's birthday wishes for her 'gorgeous man' Mahesh Bhupathi

Actor Lara Dutta's husband and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi turned 48 on June 7. 

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

The doting wife shared some clicks wishing Mahesh a happy birthday.

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

Lara Dutta shared a series of selfies with Mahesh Bhupathi.

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

The love-up post had some photos of the birthday boy with Lara and also with their daughter Saira Bhupathi. 

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

"Thru it all baby….thru it all!!! Happy birthday my gorgeous man!! 🥰. #mostest #happybirthday 🎂 🥳," wrote Lara.

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi often share pictures and videos with each other and with their daughter, Saira.

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)

The comment section of Lara's post got lots of birthday wishes for Mahesh Bhupathi. 

(Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)