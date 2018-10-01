Lara Dutta's birthday wishes for her 'gorgeous man' Mahesh Bhupathi
Actor Lara Dutta's husband and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi turned 48 on June 7.
The doting wife shared some clicks wishing Mahesh a happy birthday.
Lara Dutta shared a series of selfies with Mahesh Bhupathi.
The love-up post had some photos of the birthday boy with Lara and also with their daughter Saira Bhupathi.
"Thru it all baby….thru it all!!! Happy birthday my gorgeous man!! 🥰. #mostest #happybirthday 🎂 🥳," wrote Lara.
Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi often share pictures and videos with each other and with their daughter, Saira.
The comment section of Lara's post got lots of birthday wishes for Mahesh Bhupathi.
