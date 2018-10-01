Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Best moments 

After multiple delays, Laal Singh Chaddha makers finally unveiled the trailer of the film during the IPL 2022 final on May 29.
The trailer showcased different stages of Laal's character, which is played by Aamir Khan.
Kareena Khan Khan, who stars opposite Aamir in the film, called it one of her "most special films".
The film also stars Mona Singh, who plays Aamir's mother in the film.
Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer promises a roller-coaster ride of emotions.
In a recent interview, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Bollywood debut with this film, shared his views on working with Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.
"One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He's got this amazing magic that he can influence people without even trying," said Naga Chaitanya.
The film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom 18 Studios, and Kiran Rao.
The Advait Chandan directorial is the official adaptation of Forrest Grump.
Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the silver screens on August 11, 2022.