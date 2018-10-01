Kriti Sanon turns a 'blue butterfly'
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti Sanon shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti slays in a blue body-con leopard printed dress.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Kriti captioned them, "Blue Butterfly 🦋."
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
The ever-stylish Kriti.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
The actor also has the film Shehzaada opposite Kartik Aryan in her kitty.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Adipurush with Prabhas and Ganpath with Tiger Shroff are other upcoming films of Kriti Sanon.
