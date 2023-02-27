Kriti Sanon meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with her family
(Photo: Nupur Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and their parents, met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
(Photo: Nupur Sanon/Instagram)
"I feel so fortunate and honoured to have met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Mumbai," wrote Nupur Sanon.
(Photo: Nupur Sanon/Instagram)
"His smile, his energy and most importantly taking his blessings made us feel so loved, " she added.
(Photo: Nupur Sanon/Instagram)
"So thankful to have got time to share my thoughts with him and learn from him. Went back home with a calm mind and a happy heart. :) 😇💛, " wrote Nupur.
(Photo: Geeta Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti and Nupur Sanon's mother Geeta shared this photo and wrote, "Being with Family is happiness 🥰❤️🧿🧿."
