Kriti Sanon creates 'lots of drama' with new look

Kriti Sanon walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

The actor shared her look from the same. 

"Back on the ramp after ages..," wrote Kriti. 

Defining her look, the actor wrote, "Some black 🖤🖤 Lots of Drama 💃🏻."

Kriti Sanon looked super confident.

Kriti was recently seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey. 

The actor's character was named Myra and she starred with Akshay Kumar. 

