Kriti Sanon creates 'lots of drama' with new look
Kriti Sanon walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
The actor shared her look from the same.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
"Back on the ramp after ages..," wrote Kriti.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Defining her look, the actor wrote, "Some black 🖤🖤 Lots of Drama 💃🏻."
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looked super confident.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti was recently seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
The actor's character was named Myra and she starred with Akshay Kumar.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)