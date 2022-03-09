Kriti's Bachchhan Paandey promotions looks

Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release on March 18.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor is busy promoting the Holi release.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film stars Kriti opposite Akshay Kumar.

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, among others.

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Bachchhan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji.

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's character is named 'Myra' in the film. 

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti's first look poster of Bachchhan Paandey showed her in an action-packed avatar.

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

The film had to hit the cinema halls in 2020 but the pandemic delayed the film. 

(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)