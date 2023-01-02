Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's New Year photos start wedding speculation

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra rang in the New Year together in Dubai. 

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Kiara and Sidharth featured in photos along with others like Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji.

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Earlier, Sid and Kiara were seen posing with Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others at a party.

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu and Riddhima took to social media to post pictures from a Bollywood get-together that also included the rumoured couple.

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Kiara and Sidharth are also making headlines thanks to speculation around their wedding.

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

If a report by ETimes is to be believed, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding is confirmed for the first week of February.

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

"Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies," read the news report.

(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

The source also has it that the wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, which is 'going to be a lavish event with high security'.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

