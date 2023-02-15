Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra are glowing in haldi and mehendi photos
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Photos from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's haldi and mehendi ceremonies have made their way to social media.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Sid and Kiara shared the new photos from their wedding functions.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
"Pyaar ka rang chada hai ❤️," wrote Kiara in the caption of her post.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
The couple tied the knot earlier this month, in Jaisalmer.
(Photo: Mishaal Advani/Instagram)
Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani shared photos with their mom, Genevieve Jaffrey.
(Photo: Mishaal Advani/Instagram)
"Ain’t nobody loves me better," wrote Mishaal, and in reply, Kiara commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you."
