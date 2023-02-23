Kiara Advani's mom looks like her sister, fans give their verdict
New bride Kiara Advani shared warm birthday wishes for her mother, Genevieve Advani, last night.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
The wishes were paired with some unseen photos from her and actor Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
"Mummaaaaaa❤️ Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter❤️," wrote Kiara.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
The photos also featured Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Fans showered compliments on Kiara's mom and said the two look like sisters.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Very recently Kiara and Sid took us inside their sangeet night.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
"Something about that night.. something really special 💃🏻🕺🤩," they wrote.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More