Kiara Advani had a blast at sister Ishita’s wedding

Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani got married on Saturday.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

The Guilty actor shared some photos from the same on her Instagram.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani's cousin and  wife of Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra was very much a part of the wedding.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara's full look was shared by her stylist.

(Photo: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

Kiara's hair stylist shared this photo of her look. 

(Photo: Seema Mane/Instagram)

Here is another photo of Kiara from the wedding after-party.

 (Photo: Rayhan Kapadia/Instagram)

Here is another photo of Kiara, Ishita and Anissa Malhotra from a pre-wedding party. 

(Photo: Anissa Malhotra/Instagram)

Kiara's sister's wedding took place in Goa.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara also rocked the dance floor at the beach-themed sangeet function. 

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara chose to wear a gorgeous pink gown. 

(Photo: Anissa Malhotra/Instagram)

