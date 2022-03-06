Kiara Advani had a blast at sister Ishita’s wedding
Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani got married on Saturday.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
The Guilty actor shared some photos from the same on her Instagram.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Kiara Advani's cousin and wife of Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra was very much a part of the wedding.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Kiara's full look was shared by her stylist.
(Photo: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)
Kiara's hair stylist shared this photo of her look.
(Photo: Seema Mane/Instagram)
Here is another photo of Kiara from the wedding after-party.
(Photo: Rayhan Kapadia/Instagram)
Here is another photo of Kiara, Ishita and Anissa Malhotra from a pre-wedding party.
(Photo: Anissa Malhotra/Instagram)
Kiara's sister's wedding took place in Goa.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Kiara also rocked the dance floor at the beach-themed sangeet function.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Kiara chose to wear a gorgeous pink gown.
(Photo: Anissa Malhotra/Instagram)