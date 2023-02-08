Kiara Advani and other gorgeous Bollywood brides

Kiara Advani's photo as a bride is all over the internet. Let's treat you with some more gorgeous Bollywood brides.

(Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt made a stunning bride and her choice of a minimalistic look was praised by many. 

(Photo: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal's bride Katrina carried an elegant red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga for her D-day.

(Photo: Instagram)

A look at Ranveer Singh's 'baby' Deepika Padukone's looks on her wedding day.

(Photo: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's bridal look was straight out of a fairytale.

(Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's wedding look was a royal one.

(Photo: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal on her wedding day.

(Photo: Instagram)

Dia Mirza's was an eco-friendly wedding, where she beautifully carried a sustainable look.

(Photo: Instagram)

When Kareena Kapoor Khan made a royal bride.

(Photo: Instagram)

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article