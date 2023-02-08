Kiara Advani and other gorgeous Bollywood brides
Kiara Advani's photo as a bride is all over the internet. Let's treat you with some more gorgeous Bollywood brides.
(Photo: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt made a stunning bride and her choice of a minimalistic look was praised by many.
(Photo: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal's bride Katrina carried an elegant red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga for her D-day.
(Photo: Instagram)
A look at Ranveer Singh's 'baby' Deepika Padukone's looks on her wedding day.
(Photo: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma's bridal look was straight out of a fairytale.
(Photo: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra's wedding look was a royal one.
(Photo: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal on her wedding day.
(Photo: Instagram)
Dia Mirza's was an eco-friendly wedding, where she beautifully carried a sustainable look.
(Photo: Instagram)
When Kareena Kapoor Khan made a royal bride.
(Photo: Instagram)
