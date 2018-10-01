Khushi Kapoor is chilling in Cali
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
It seems like Khushi Kapoor has taken some time off from work.
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
Khushi Kapoor shared a set of photos with the caption, "Calliiiiiii🌴."
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the comments 'Excuse Me' with some crying face emojis and Khushi replied saying 'I miss u'.
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi.
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
Khushi Kapoor's photos got love from her friends.
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
Khushi will be making her debut with The Archies next year.
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies will also mark the debut of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.
