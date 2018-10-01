Katrina-Vicky's New York vacay

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are on a vacation in New York and seem to be on a restaurant-hopping spree.

(Photo: sonanewyork/Instagram)

Katrina and Vicky recently visited SONA, a restaurant in New York co-owned by Priyanka Chopra.

(Photo: Maneesh K. Goyal/Instagram)

Katrina posted, "Home away from home – @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe – ❤️. @priyankachopra as always everything you do is amazing🤩."

 (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Priyanka responded and wrote, “Love u honey. So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime. #homeawayfromhome."

(Photo: sonanewyork/Instagram)

The couple is also in the news after a few reports claimed that they are expecting their first child. Vicky’s representative though quashed reports and said there is “no truth” to it. 

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Earlier, Katrina took her hubby Vicky to her 'favourite place ever'.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

“The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s,” she wrote.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)