Katrina-Vicky's New York vacay
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are on a vacation in New York and seem to be on a restaurant-hopping spree.
(Photo: sonanewyork/Instagram)
Katrina and Vicky recently visited SONA, a restaurant in New York co-owned by Priyanka Chopra.
(Photo: Maneesh K. Goyal/Instagram)
Katrina posted, "Home away from home – @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe – ❤️. @priyankachopra as always everything you do is amazing🤩."
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
Priyanka responded and wrote, “Love u honey. So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime. #homeawayfromhome."
(Photo: sonanewyork/Instagram)
The couple is also in the news after a few reports claimed that they are expecting their first child. Vicky’s representative though quashed reports and said there is “no truth” to it.
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
Earlier, Katrina took her hubby Vicky to her 'favourite place ever'.
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
“The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s,” she wrote.
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)