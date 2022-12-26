Katrina-Vicky celebrate Christmas with the gang

Yellow Star

Mini Mathur took us inside the rocking Christmas celebrations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their gang of friends.

(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)

Sharing a series of photos, Mini wrote, "Love Actually… 🎄🤶🏼♥️."

(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)

Katrina with Kabir Khan and his son Vivaan Khan.

(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)

Time and again, we have seen Katrina and Vicky with their close friends.

(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)

It was a pajama party time for the celebs.

(Photo: Sairah Kabir/Instagram)

Sairah Kabir shared the photo and wrote, "that time of the year."

(Photo: Sairah Kabir/Instagram)

Isabelle Kaif shared this photo from the party.

(Photo: Isabelle Kaif/Instagram)

