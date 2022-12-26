Katrina-Vicky celebrate Christmas with the gang
Yellow Star
Mini Mathur took us inside the rocking Christmas celebrations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their gang of friends.
(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)
Sharing a series of photos, Mini wrote, "Love Actually… 🎄🤶🏼♥️."
(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)
Katrina with Kabir Khan and his son Vivaan Khan.
(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)
Time and again, we have seen Katrina and Vicky with their close friends.
(Photo: Mini Mathur/Instagram)
It was a pajama party time for the celebs.
(Photo: Sairah Kabir/Instagram)
Sairah Kabir shared the photo and wrote, "that time of the year."
(Photo: Sairah Kabir/Instagram)
Isabelle Kaif shared this photo from the party.
(Photo: Isabelle Kaif/Instagram)
