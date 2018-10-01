White Frame Corner

Katrina Kaif's moods, mornings and musings 

White Frame Corner

Katrina Kaif has been quite active on social media of late.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

White Frame Corner

From her moods to her morning musings, the actor has been sharing several photos of hers.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

White Frame Corner

Any photo of Katrina makes her fans go gaga.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

White Frame Corner

Katrina Kaif recently appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan 7. 

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

White Frame Corner

Katrina Kaif talked about her actor husband Vicky Kaushal.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

White Frame Corner

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together for the first time in an ad.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

White Frame Corner

Katrina is waiting for the release of her next film, Phone Bhoot.

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

WHAT'S NEXT...

Nothing, just some quotes by birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana