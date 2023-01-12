Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer's 5 winning points
The Rajamouli connection Kartik Aaryan mentions filmmaker SS Rajamouli in a witty manner when he sees a Rolls Royce. RR, geddit?
The nepotism dig Kartik Aaryan's mini monologue takes a dig at nepotism. The trailer shows a dialogue where he explains what nepotism really is.
Actor Manisha Koirala returns to the screens as Kartik's onscreen mother.
The south style action - Shehzada, which is Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikanthapurramaloo, has action similar to the original film.
Kartik-Kriti chemistry Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon come together for the second time after Luka Chuppi. Their crackling chemistry is visible in the trailer.
