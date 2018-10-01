Kartik aaryan's black & yellow airport look

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the Bombay airport. 

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Kartik was on a week-long vacation in the Europe with his friends.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

He was papped arriving at the airport looking all dapper.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Kartik wore a yellow jacket with his black monochrome outfit.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

The Bhool Bhaulaiyya actor was greeted warmly by his fans.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Kartik was all smiles and readily posed for selfies and photos.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

The actor took to the driving seat of his car while going back.