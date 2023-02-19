Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada fails to make an impression at the box office
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's recently released Shehzada isn’t performing as strongly as expected at the box office.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
The film's opening day collection was Rs 6 crore.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Kartik's last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, earned Rs 14 crore on its opening day.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "#Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register major growth/jump on Day 2."
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Shehzada is facing tough competition against Pathaan and Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
The first weekend for the film is heading towards less than Rs 20 crore, which is completely unexpected for the film.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
