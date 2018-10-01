Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes 'houseful'Days

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is ruling the box office.

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

"Hare Krishna Hare Ram !!! ❤️ The Biggest Opening Weekend of 2022. 55.96 cr !!🔥🔥Thank you for showering us with so much love," posted the actor on Monday. 

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan came out to see the film with fans.

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

The actor shared pictures and wrote, "As actors we crave for this day. This Housefull board !! Where i myself didn’t get the tickets ❤️ 🙏🏻."

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on fire 🔥🤙🏻," added the actor. 

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

"23.51 cr SUNDAY !! 🔥🙏🏻 Thank you to the audience for all the love and all the Housefull boards in the country ❤️," shared Kartik. 

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik said in a recent interview, “I hope it does well, from the first poster till now, it has been the talk of the town."

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)