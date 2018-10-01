Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes 'houseful'Days
Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is ruling the box office.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
"Hare Krishna Hare Ram !!! ❤️ The Biggest Opening Weekend of 2022. 55.96 cr !!🔥🔥Thank you for showering us with so much love," posted the actor on Monday.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan came out to see the film with fans.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
The actor shared pictures and wrote, "As actors we crave for this day. This Housefull board !! Where i myself didn’t get the tickets ❤️ 🙏🏻."
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on fire 🔥🤙🏻," added the actor.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
"23.51 cr SUNDAY !! 🔥🙏🏻 Thank you to the audience for all the love and all the Housefull boards in the country ❤️," shared Kartik.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Kartik said in a recent interview, “I hope it does well, from the first poster till now, it has been the talk of the town."
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)