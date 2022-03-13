Karisma Kapoor-Govinda to celebrate Holi on India’s Got Talent Season 9 sets

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda are all set to reunite on Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show, India’s Got Talent.

Govinda shared a promo video of India's Got Talent season 9 with the caption, "Manaiye Holi ka Jashn hoga mam with the talented performers of India’s Got Talent."

Karisma shared more photos from the sets.

Karisma also shared her look as the stars will ring in the colorful festival of Holi on the sets. 

"Life is art , Live it in Colours 🌈," wrote Karisma.

Karisma gave a sneak peek of her behind the scene.

Karisma also got to meet Madhuri Dixit and wrote, "Look who I bumped into at the studio my all time fav MDji  #memoriesandmagic." 