Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh's Gstaad vacation diary

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family is all set to ring in 2023 in Gstaad, Switzerland. 

(Photo: Alexandra Galligan/Instagram)

Many photos from the family's holiday have made their way to social media.

(Photo: Alexandra Galligan/Instagram)

Kareena shared a reel earlier from her 'Christmas 2022'.

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena's reel had many photos with her 'babies and best friends around'. 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena-Saif's friends Alexandra Galligan and Saleem Siddiqi have joined them for the festive time with their kids. 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena has been sharing several pictures of her family vacation on her Instagram story too. 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena, son Taimur as they got ready for skiing. 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan as he enjoyed Fondue.

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

