Kareena-Saif's son Jeh turns 1
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a click of Jeh Ali Khan and brother Taimur, and wrote, " Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today ♥️ let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere…🎈🎈♥️🤣 Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life ♥️."
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Sharing this pic of Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena wrote, "Ok Abba will follow too ♥️♥️🎈🎈🎈I love you ♥️."
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
"Happy 1st birthday to J baba 💙💙💙 Love you mostest 💘 our bundle of joy," wrote Karisma Kapoor.
(Photo: Karimsa Kapoor/Instagram)
Karisma also shared this screenshot from her video call with the birthday boy.
(Photo: Karimsa Kapoor/Instagram)
Saba Ali Khan wrote, "MY JEH Jaan....turns 1!! I Luv ❤️ you.... God bless. 🧿."
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
Saba also made a comparison between Saif and Jeh and asked, "Does he look like his Abba ? 😉."
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
Saba shared this click of brothers, Taimur and Jeh.
(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan shared the cutest reel of the birthday boy dancing. "What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba ❤️," she wrote.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)