Kareena-Saif's son Jeh turns 1

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a click of Jeh Ali Khan and brother Taimur, and wrote, " Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today ♥️ let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere…🎈🎈♥️🤣 Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life ♥️." 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Sharing this pic of Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena wrote, "Ok Abba will follow too ♥️♥️🎈🎈🎈I love you ♥️."

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

"Happy 1st birthday to J baba 💙💙💙  Love you mostest 💘 our bundle of joy," wrote Karisma Kapoor. 

(Photo: Karimsa Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma also shared this screenshot from her video call with the birthday boy.

(Photo: Karimsa Kapoor/Instagram)

Saba Ali Khan wrote, "MY JEH Jaan....turns 1!! I Luv ❤️ you.... God bless. 🧿."

(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

Saba also made a comparison between Saif and Jeh and asked, "Does he look like his Abba ? 😉."

(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

Saba shared this click of brothers, Taimur and Jeh.

(Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan shared the cutest reel of the birthday boy dancing. "What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba ❤️," she wrote.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)