Kareena Kapoor Khan owns the ramp with her style

Kareena Kapoor Khan became a part of a luxury car's lunch event in Mumbai last night.
Kareena was also seen walking for the ramp at the event.
Kareena wore a classy indigo blue jumpsuit and paired it with white sneakers.
Kareena also carried a matching jacket.
Kareena too dropped a few clicks and videos from the occasion.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.
Kareena will be next seen in the Netflix film The Devotion Of Suspect X, along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
